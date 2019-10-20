The England and Wales Cricket Board Limited (ECB) is the national governing body for cricket and is also the Local Organising Committee for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC2019), the operator of The Hundred and runs We Are England Cricket Supporters.

There are a number of other organisations that are involved in the world of cricket such as the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is the world governing body for cricket. There are also local organisations such as First Class County Cricket Clubs, the MCC, County Cricket Boards and Chance to Shine.

